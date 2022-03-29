FLASHBACK: $1.8 billion cocoa loan 'all gone' - Former COCOBOD Board Chair

Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, former Board Chairman of the Ghana COCOBOD

In 2017, Chairman of the Ghana COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman has disclosed that the $1.8 billion dollars cocoa syndicated loan that was meant for cocoa production that year had been exhausted.

According to him, the crops were yet to be purchased even though the monies were completely gone.



“The syndicated loan of $1.8million that we had hoped to use for this production year, unfortunately, Mr. President is all gone and we are yet to finish the purchase of the crops,” he told President Nana Akufo-Addo after the new board of COCOBOD was sworn in on Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 at the Flagstaff House.



Read the full story originally published on March 29, 2017 by Classfm



Mr Owusu-Agyeman noted that the new board will have to “immediately try to organise some financing to carry on the process” while he bemoaned that the decline in production exacerbated the situation.



He disclosed that cocoa prices have fallen from about $3,200 per tonne to around $2,200. “We’ve lost a whopping $1000per tonne. So on the back of a production of 850,000 tonnes, we’ve lost $850 million; that is some of the problem that we have to cope with”.



The Former Works and Housing Minister, however, noted that the board was not constituted to complain but to fix things and assured the president that although there were enormous challenges facing the sector, it would devise a mechanism to redeem the image of the sector.