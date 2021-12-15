FLASHBACK: 10% pay rise for government workers

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has announced a 10 percent pay rise across board for public workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure beginning January.



This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry and signed by Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister.



“Following conclusion of negotiations on the 2019 single spine base pay, approval is hereby given for the attached salary structure marked ‘Appendix A’ to be used to effect the payment of salaries of public service institutions on the Single Spine Salary Structure. Attached structure incorporates a 10% across board salary increase.



“The effective date of implementation is January 1, 2019. In accordance with government’s white paper on the guidelines for the implementation of market premium, you are reminded that the payment of interim market premium to existing beneficiaries should be the absolute amount calculated on the 2012 and not the enhanced 2019 Single Spine Base salaries,” the statement said.