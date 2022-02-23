FLASHBACK: Address fuel price hikes - Unions to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In 2017, the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Committee (GRTCC) made a plea to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the constant price hikes.

National Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, said fuel prices and the effects on transportation costs constituted a major issue for members of the association and commuters.



Mr. Kuma also appealed to the President to return to the Union a parcel of land situated at Okponglo, near Madina. This parcel of land, according to the Chairman, had been annexed by the State and, therefore, appealed for its return, as the Union has plans of building its national headquarters on the property.



He indicated further that the previous government, in June 2016, acceded to their request but could not affect the replacement before the change in government.



Accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the leadership of the unions pledged their support for the government and assured the President of their full cooperation and their desire for him to succeed.



For his part, Mr Akufo-Addo thanked the leadership of the GPRTU and heads of other Transport Unions for the courtesy.



On the issue of fuel prices, the President assured them that the first budget of his government, which will be delivered by Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta on March 2, will outline the interventions government will put in place to reduce prices.

Mr Akufo-Addo also indicated he would speedily look into the matter regarding the replacement of their parcel of land at Okponglo.



He added that his vision of creating an industrialised Ghana would require the active support of all sectors of the Ghanaian economy, especially the transport sector.



“When the economy is revived and is growing, you in the transport sector will be major beneficiaries. I want you to help and support me fully, so we achieve this vision of a prosperous Ghana. Have it at the back of your mind that you are all stakeholders in the development of our country. Ghana is not a poor country. God has endowed us with all the human and natural resources needed to develop, and, in our time, we must recognise this vision of a progressive, prosperous nation our forebears dreamt of,” the President stated.