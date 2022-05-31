FLASHBACK: Bank of Ghana warns Ghanaians against cryptocurrency trading

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, on May 31 last year cautioned Ghanaians to desist from engaging in forex trading.

Read the full story originally published on May 31, 2021 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Currently, there has been sharp changes in the valuation of some of the cryptocurrencies; especially the famous bitcoin and the dogecoin.



Dr Addison has however noted that his outfit is looking forward to having a digital currency for the transaction of businesses online.



He noted that the e-currency is backed by the state.

The BoG Governor said, "The basic function of currencies is for them to be used effectively as a medium of exchange or even of a unit of account so when you have a currency whose value is so unstable, you really cannot use it effectively to meet any of the standard functions of money and this is why I think there is a lot more emphasis on looking at digital money which is backed by the state."



He pointed this out at the 100th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) conference on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Accra.



