FLASHBACK: Buying ‘pure water' at 60 pesewas is a form of punishment – GYFD

Last year sachet water prices moved from 30 pesewas to 50 pesewas due to the rising cost of manufacturing materials and the cedi's depreciation.

According to a group called Ghana Youth For Development it is a form of punishment for a sachet of water to be sold at that price.



“Ghanaians cannot and will not buy sachet water for 60 Ghana pesewas as far as the current economic hardship affects all," the group said.



According to the group, the producers are punishing innocent people to satisfy their business interests.

“We are by this press statement calling on the public not to buy sachet water for 60 Ghana pesewas, because it’s a cheat on the ordinary citizens.



“We, the Ghana Youth For Development (GYFD), are highly disappointed in the press statement by the Water Producers Association of Ghana inciting pure water sellers to increase their prices from 40p to 60p when it’s not needed.



The Ghana Youth For Development (GYFD) made these comments in a statement signed by Mr Joseph Ababio, president of GYFD, dated Monday, October 31 2022.



