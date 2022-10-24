0
FLASHBACK: Companies owe GRA GH¢5 billion – Prof Stephen Adei

Prof Stephen Adei Former GIMPA Rector.png Prof. Stephen Adei is a renowned economist

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Board chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Professor Stephen Adei revealed that a lot of companies in Ghana owe the Authority about GH¢5million.

“Right now there are companies and individuals certified who are owing GRA GH¢5billion and the budgetary gap is GH¢3.4 billion,” he said.

He added: “So this is not somebody being asked to pay more taxes. It is those who have been found to owe money that is to be paid.”

Read the full story originally published on October 24, 2019 by laudbusiness

Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Professor Stephen Adei, has revealed that several companies owe the GRA to the tune of GH¢5billion.

He said the GRA will find means of retrieving this amount owed by the companies as part of efforts to meet the government’s target.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM on Tuesday 22nd October, 219, Prof Adei further stated that the inability of the GRA to meet the revenue target set by the government is largely due to the lack of compliance by the companies.

Prof Adei who was recently appointed the GRA Board Chair said he will ensure that the tax net is widened to include non-taxpayers.

“Right now there are companies and individuals certified who are owing GRA GH¢5billion and the budgetary gap is GH¢3.4 billion,” he said.

He added: “So this is not somebody being asked to pay more taxes. It is those who have been found to owe money that is to be paid.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
