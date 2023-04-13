FLASHBACK: Consider merging if you can’t meet BoG’s capital requirement – Council of State advises

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Council of State advised Ghanaian banks that were not able to meet the Bank of Ghana's capital requirement to merge.

“While supporting measures so far taken by the Bank of Ghana to ensure prudence in the banking sector, the Council urged the Bank to broaden its avenues for public engagement. Ultimately depositors' interest must be protected at all times and the public needs to be assured to boost confidence in the banking sector.”



The Council of State has advised indigenous banks that failed to meet the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) capital requirement to consider merging with other banks in order to compete favourably and ensure that there is sanity within the banking sector.



The Council in a statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the Council, Mrs. Peace A. P. Okantey urged the Bank of Ghana to broaden its avenues for public engagement.



The Council of State through a petition submitted by Ghana’s indigenous Banks to the President with a copy to the Council on Thursday, April 12, 2018, met the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to discuss topical issues concerning the banking sector.



At the meeting, the Council of State was briefed on the position of the Bank of Ghana regarding challenges affecting the operations of the indigenous Banks and measures so far adopted by the BoG.



After extensive deliberations and a careful examination of available options, the BoG was urged to intensify its due diligence, monitoring and enforcement processes to safeguard the interest of depositors.



Background



The BoG in December 2017, increased its minimum capital requirement for commercial Banks from GHC120 million to GHC400 million.

The Governor of the Central Bank stated that all the commercial banks are required to submit a recapitalisation plan to the regulator by December 2017.



The BoG had maintained that this move is to ensure that the regulator is fully aware of how these banks are working to meet the new capital levels.



The Council of State today Thursday 12th April, 2018 met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to discuss topical issues concerning the banking sector. The Council took the opportunity to discuss a petition submitted by Ghana’s indigenous Banks to the President with copy to the Council.

Signed

Peace A. P. Okantey (Mrs)



Ag. Secretary to the Council.