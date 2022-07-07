0
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: Criticisms of Bawumia’s failure to arrest the cedi ‘legitimate’ – Majority Chief Whip

Mahamudu Bawumia 12121213131121212121211 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip in 2018, Matthew Nyindam stated that criticisms the Vice President received over his failure to address the depreciation of the Ghana cedi were "legitimate".

He however noted that government was working assiduously to address the situation.

“Like I said the Economic Management led by Bawumia, like you said he’s locked the cedi and the key is given to the IGP, is it that the key is stolen? That is a legitimate question you have asked and he wouldn’t sleep, the finance minister will not sleep until we find solutions to some of these things”

Read the full story originally published on July 7, 2018 by 3news

Criticisms of the vice president Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia over his failure to arrest the depreciation of the cedi against the major trading currencies are “legitimate”, majority chief whip Mathew Nyindam has defended.

The Ghana cedi was Tuesday, July 3, reported to have hit a record low raising questions about the Vice President’s ability to stabilize the Ghanaian currency, despite touting having the expertise in ensuring the cedi stands strong against the dollar and other trading currencies prior to the 2016 general elections.

On Wednesday, July 4, the deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi, predicted a further decline in the value of the Ghana cedi.

He noted that the cedi may depreciate as low as ?5 .20 against the dollar.

Mr. Nyindam, who is also a member of the Parliamentary finance committee, admits concerns about the falling cedi are genuine but assures government is working around the clock to fix the situation.

“Like I said the Economic Management led by Bawumia, like you said he’s locked the cedi and the key is given to the IGP, is it that the key is stolen? That is a legitimate question you have asked and he wouldn’t sleep, the finance minister will not sleep until we find solutions to some of these things”

He said the falling of the cedi is a worrying situation that must not be politicized.

“We are not too happy about what is going on because when your cedi is wobbling in the international market, everything of yours is not good enough”

Mathew Nyindam however observed that the New Patriotic Party should be commended for being able to “stabilize the economy” within one and a half years in government,

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana is positive the cedi will soon see some stability because it believes the changes in the exchange rate are temporary.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: