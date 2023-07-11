FLASHBACK: Disclose how much you earn to your wife – Austin Gamey to men

Austin Gamey is a labour expert

Last year, a labour expert Austin Gamey told husbands to ensure that they disclose their full salaries to their spouses.

Labour expert, Austin Gamey, has entreated husbands to reveal how much they earn as salaries to their spouses.



This, he said, will clear all doubts and dishonesty in the marriage to avoid collapse.



Mr Gamey said this while calling for open and honest discussions among government officials and labour unions regarding the demand to pay the 20 percent cost of living allowance (COLA).



The full disclosure from the government, the labour expert said, will build the trust of workers and labour unions in the country.

Speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he said, “At the end of the day, I will like [men] to disclose now whether their wives know how much they earn. You heard the Ghana Statistical Service release that about 520,000 people divorce in Ghana, about 420,000 are separated, it is all because of dishonesty and it is at the workplace also.”



Mr Gamey however opined that granting of 20% COLA will put more pressure on the public purse amidst the economic challenges.



On Monday, July 4, 2022, four unions; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU, and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana went on strike.



The strike embarked on by both teaching and non-teaching staff is geared towards their demand for 20% cost of living allowance.



The COLA, according to the unions, will serve as a shock absorber for workers in these hard times.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has called on the Teacher Unions to go back to the classrooms while they continue with the negotiations.