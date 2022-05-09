2
FLASHBACK: Don’t charge, pay for goods and services in foreign currency – BoG warns

Dr Ernest Addison BoG New Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The central bank, on May 9, 2019 warned businesses and individuals to desist from charging and/or paying for goods and services with foreign currencies.

The Bank of Ghana noted that engaging in such an act was against the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

Also, such violation is punishable by summary conviction, a fine of up to 700 penalty units or a prison term of not more than 18 months, or both.

Read the full story originally published on May 9, 2019 by ClassFM.

The Bank of Ghana has cautioned companies, institutions and individuals who charge and pay for goods and services with foreign currencies in the country to desist from the practice.

According to the Central Bank, the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) prohibits the pricing, advertising and receipt or payment for goods and services in foreign currency in Ghana.

The BoG said such violations are punishable by summary conviction, a fine of up to 700 penalty units or a prison term of not more than 18 months, or both.

The BoG in a statement noted that the sole legal tender in Ghana is the Ghana Cedi and Ghana pesewa.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
