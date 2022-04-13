FLASHBACK: Don’t take us for granted – Akufo-Addo tells British Airways

British Airways

On April 13, 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo bemoaned the poor service offered by British Airways to Ghanaians aboard a flight.

He entreated the airline to upgrade the services it offers on the Accra-London-Accra route.



President Akufo-Addo could not hide his feelings about the quality of service provided by aviation giant, British Airways to Ghanaians when management of the airline paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency yesterday.



“People complain about the movement of flights to and from Accra from Terminal 5 to Terminal 3 at Heathrow. Terminal 3 is not so convenient place as Terminal 5. There are also complaints about the quality of the planes on the route and the service. In some quarters, there is a feeling that you are taking us a little for granted in the way in which we are receiving your services,” the President disclosed.

He therefore urged British Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, to upgrade the services it offers on the Accra-London-Accra route, as the airline prepares to commemorate 80 years of flying into Ghana.



“I think on an occasion like this, for when friends are speaking, I think we should speak frankly. I think I am the proper person to let you know what the preoccupations of our people are. These are matters that will be easy for you to rectify,” he added.



The President disclosed that the cooperation between British Airways and Ghana has been good, explaining that “the patronage you have tells you about the confidence the Ghanaian people have in the airline. I want to congratulate you very warmly. 80 years of service is worth commemorating.”



The vision of the current administration, he said, is to make Ghana an important aviation hub for the region and the continent to ensure that the country becomes the “place where aviation services will be guaranteed efficiently and competitively, and that we will have the infrastructure which will allow us to increase the volume of traffic that we have here, and expand the reach of our facilities at the airport.”



He expressed hope that the long and unbroken period of service between Ghana and British Airways would continue, saying that “the years ahead of us will see the same level of fidelity on both sides.”

On his part, Head of Middle East, Africa and Central Asia Sales at British Airways, Paolo De Renzis, stated that Ghana is one of the most important markets for British Airways, especially in Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.



“We have a longstanding relationship with the country. We are strongly committed to the market, and we appreciate your feedback. We will work very hard to improve the products and services to Ghana all the time,” he declared.



The Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah and Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, John Attafuah, were present at the meeting.