FLASHBACK: 'Economy is in tatters'- Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu?resize=1000%2C576&ssl=1 Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2019 described the current government as the "worst managers of the economy since the advent of the Fourth Republic".

He stated that if the NPP administration had good economic managers the cedi's depreciation will not be at its worst.

The cedi had been depreciating since the beginning of 2019 causing fear and panic among the business community.

Ofosu Kwakye said, "it is not true the cedi is gaining weight...they are not being truthful to Ghanaians...the economy is in tatters; nothing is working... they are just giving us false hope...if they claim some money is coming to shoot up the cedi, they are deceiving you. The reality on the ground is different..."

Read the full story originally published on March 19, 2019 by Peacefmonline

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
