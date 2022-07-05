0
Business

FLASHBACK: Ghana cedi dey fall like 'mango' against US Dollar - BBC pidgin

Cedi Notes21213131313 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana cedi's depreciation in 2018 was likened to the fall of mangoes from a tree.

The cedi was selling at Gh¢4.85 against the US dollar.

However, the Minority in Parliament warned that the cedi could depreciate further if stringent measures are not adopted.

Read the full story originally published on July 5,2018 by bbc

Di Ghana cedi dey fall ground like 'mango' against di US Dollars after e drop catch at Gh¢4.85 to one dollar.

Di cedi which start dey fall around May reach all time low under di Akufo-Addo government.

Minority for Parliament caution government say make dem hold di cedi soon else e fit drop further pass Gh¢5.1 to one dollar.

Businesses start dey panic sake of di fear say di depreciation price of goods den services like housing, fuel prices, imports like food den spare parts go go up as s dem dey exchange cedi for dollar.

Meanwhile Minority say make Vice President Dr Bawumia lock di cedi like he claim last year.

