FLASHBACK: Ghana for 3 years was described as one of fastest growing economies - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, noted that one of Ghana’s challenges is the inability to sustain growth over the years.

He stated during his address to mark Ghana’s independence last year that, “Consistently for three successive years our nation has been one of the fast-growing economies in the world-leading us to become the largest destination of foreign direct investment in West Africa.”

But the challenge has been how to ensure that progress is made on this achievement for further growth.

He stated that his administration was working to ensure that the wellbeing of Ghanaians was prioritised.

Read the full story originally published on March 7, 2021 by 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his administration is working to ensure that the challenges facing Ghanaians are reduced drastically.

He said the country has made remarkable gains in the economy and is seeking to consolidate those gains.

In an address to commemorate the 64th independence anniversary on Saturday, March 6, at the Jubilee House, Mr Akufo-Addo said “We recognize that the biggest challenge confronting us is to be able to put our country on the path of sustained progress and prosperity and enhance the wellbeing of every Ghanaian.

“Since 2017 considerable amount of work has been undertaken to help us achieve this objective.”

He added “Consistently for three successive years our nation has been one of the fast growing economies in the world-leading us to become the largest destination of foreign direct investment in West Africa.

“Global automobile companies have set up in Ghana or expressed their desire to do so. The basic tenets of social justice that is access to education and healthcare were being guaranteed for all our people.

“We have become self-sufficient with food production. For the first time in a long while we have expected our surpluses to our neighbours.”

View his Timepath below;

