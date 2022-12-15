0
FLASHBACK: Ghana is a buy and sell country – Kofi Amoah

Dr Amoah Kofi.jpeg Dr. Kofi Amoah

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Kofi Amoah, asserted that Ghana is largely service-based and that is causing the country to fail.

“We have become a buy-and-sell country. We are not a make-and-sell. We are not manufacturing things. We are importing things outside, things we should be able to make. So until your economy has become more sophisticated, if, at the beginning stages, the service sector is the largest portion of your economy, you are on your road to failure. We must be an economy that is making things,” he said.

Ghanaian businessman, Kofi Amoah, has asserted that Ghana is more focused on importing goods to sell than manufacturing products.

He noted that the Ghanaian economy is largely service-based. This he said, leads the economy to fail.

Speaking on GhanaWeb’s The Lowdown programme, Kofi Amoah, who is otherwise known as Citizen Kofi said, “We have become a buy and sell country. We are not a make and sell. We are not manufacturing things. We are importing things outside, things we should be able to make. So until your economy has become more sophisticated, if, at the beginning stages, the service sector is the largest portion of your economy, you are on your road to failure. We must be an economy that is making things.”

He stated that government needs to re-strategise its plan to ensure that most of the goods are manufactured locally for Ghanaians perusal and to large extent exported.

Citizen Kofi noted that Ghana has favourable conditions to grow food crops, hence, the need for government and farmers to take advantage to produce more goods onto the market.

