FLASHBACK: Ghana is a serious place to do business – Investor

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group

Read the full story originally published on February 9, 2018 by Starrfmonline

The Founder President of the Dubai-based global conglomerate, the Thumbay Group, has lauded the Ghana government’s serious-minded approach to the establishment and growth of private sector businesses.



“Ghana is a serious country to do business and we are happy to be here,” Dr Thumbay Moideen declared at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a Thumbay Teaching Hospital and a medical university to be known as the Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ghana.



“From the research done by our team in Africa – we have been to almost all countries – Ghana is the best place to do business” Dr Thumbay indicated.



The signing of the MoU comes three months after the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a working visit to the campus and facilities of the Thumbay Group and the Gulf Medical University at Ajman, United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the authorities.



Explaining the rationale behind the choice of Ghana, Dr Thumbay Moideen said the Thumbay Group had explored the possibility of setting up such a facility in several African countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Cameroun, and Kenya but failed due to a number of factors.

“But Ghana is a serious place to do business and we are happy to be here. We pledge to fulfil our part of this agreement to ensure the University and Hospital are built to benefit both Ghana and the Thumbay Group” he stated.



The Group is expected to collaborate with the Ministries of Education and Health to build and establish the Ghana campus of the Gulf Medical University and the Thumbay Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, in phases over a period of 5 to 8 years, at an estimated cost of $600 million.



The proposed university would offer Vocational, Diploma, Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Doctoral programmes in Medical Sciences, Allied Health Sciences among other disciplines to Ghanaian and International students.



It is expected to employ about 3000 Ghanaians in addition to attracting a student population of over 3000 from around 80 countries. It would also provide opportunities for local hospitals through cross-referrals and partnerships.



It is expected to be sited on a 25-acre plot of land provided by the Government of Ghana.

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education and Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health signed on behalf of Ghana while Mr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of the Thumbay Group initialled the MoU at a brief ceremony witnessed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Flagstaff House on Friday February 9, 2018.



Also present at the ceremony were the Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Ghana’s Consul-General to the United Arab Emirates, H.E Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari.



In brief remarks before the signing ceremony, Vice President Bawumia lauded the Thumbay Group for its decision to set up the medical university and the hospital in Ghana, saying it fits into President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to provide first class health care to Ghanaians while providing enhanced training to medical personnel.



“We are very happy with the proposed establishment of this medical university, as well as the Thumbay Hospital, as it will help to train more doctors and allied medical personnel and fill in a gap in our health care delivery.



“It is also a demonstration of confidence in Ghana, and we encourage other companies and organisations to take advantage of the enabling environment Government is providing to put down roots and set up business in Ghana” the Vice President added.

The Thumbay Group, is a UAE – based diversified international business conglomerate, headquartered in Dubai, with operations across 20 sectors including Education, Healthcare, Medical Research, Diagnostics, Retail Pharmacy, Health Communications, Retail Opticals, Wellness, Nutrition Stores, Hospitality, Real Estate, Publishing, Technology, Media, Events, Medical Tourism, Trading and Marketing & Distribution.