FLASHBACK: Ghana must go back to 'Operation feed yourself' – Prof. Akyeampong

Emmanuel K Prof. Emmanuel K. Akyeampong

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Profesor of History and African/African American Studies at the Harvard University, Prof. Emmanuel K. Akyeampong stated that the country is endowed with the necessary natural resources to help it bounce back to the limelight of development.

He stated that "...Agriculture has declined, per capita we're more inefficient as farmers today than we were at the end of the colonial rule...we have skipped manufacturing to go into service, telecommunications, media, etc. I also pointed out that no country has developed by skipping manufacturing."

He also cited a quote by US President Donald Trump when he indicated that Steel and Aluminium were the basics of American manufacturing and urged them to go back to the basics. "For us it is food", Prof.Akyeampong said.

