FLASHBACK: Ghana's bonds turning into toilet paper under Akufo-Addo – Sam George ‘fires’ back at Gabby

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, who is known for criticising the government for the way it handles matters of the economy, stated in 2021 that Ghana, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is shifting away from its fortunes.

Drawing attention to what he considers a disheartening transformation, he likened the economy to a "toilet paper."



Sam George added that the problems with one of Ghana's Eurobonds flopping had to do with the shambolic and abysmal economic performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Sam Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram, indicated that once upon a time Ghana’s enviable bonds are turning to toilet paper under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reacting to a Daily Statesman publication of November 9, 2021, that had the headline: “Ghana’s bond flop blamed on Sam George - analysts say anti-gay advocacy could have serious economic implications,” the MP in a post on his Facebook timeline directed at Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko stated, the international markets are exposing the country because the fundamentals of the economy are weak.

He is of the view that the problems with the bond flopping had to do with the shambolic and abysmal economic performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"When the head of your economic team has become a twisted tech conman, it fails to engender trust in your economy," Sam George noted.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in an earlier tweet shortly after Sam George and some of his colleague MPs had presented the anti-LGBTQI+ bill to parliament, tweeted that the bill will only lead to Ghana being blacklisted for promoting hate.



“Gay+ activities are already illegal in our country. But, we aren’t known to hate. The President has given his word he won’t legalise it.



“This Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate! Surely, the promoters of the Bill can’t say they aren’t aware,” he said in a tweet.

Read Sam George's full post below:



Dear Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, you give me too much credit. Even though I wished I could see the back of your Cousin's government as quickly as possible, I am not as powerful as you claim.



The problem with Ghana's Eurobond is the shambolic and abysmal economic performance under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. When the head of your economic team has become a twisted tech conman, it fails to engender trust in your economy.



The fundamentals are weak and the international markets are exposing you. Ghana's once enviable bonds are turning to toilet paper under your watch. This is all on you lot and no one else. Even the most gay financial analyst is thinking of profit as his bottom line. Your bonds do not offer that.



Anyway, Ghana beyond aid! Let's go!

