0
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: Ghanaian businesses collapsing because workers are stealing - GUTA President

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng121212121 GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 12, 2021, President of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, averred that many Ghanaian businesses were collapsing due to the constant thievery from employers.

He added that these local companies may run into bankruptcy if the problem was not dealt with.

“Most companies are collapsing because of these criminal activities from our workers by way of stealing, business, goods, and services. These things are really running companies into bankruptcy,” he said in an interview with TV3.

“I’m taking this opportunity to appeal to the Chief Justice and also through Attorney General Department to find a way and open employer and worker fast track courts where we would be able to send these cases to and to ensure that it will bring discipline to the workforce of the Ghanaian businesses,” he added.

Read the full story originally published on April 12, 2021 by www.ghanaweb.com.

President of the Ghana Union Traders Association claims some local businesses are collapsing as a result of workers stealing from their employers.

According to Dr Joseph Obeng, very soon local businesses would run to government for help if the canker is not dealt with to ensure that companies don’t run into bankruptcy.

The GUTA president wants the government to establish employer and worker fast-track courts to deal with numerous thefts affecting business in the country.

He noted when set up, courts would ensure sanity in Ghanaian businesses.

“I’m taking this opportunity to appeal to the Chief Justice and also through Attorney General Department to find a way and open employer and worker fast track courts where we would be able to send these cases to and to ensure that it will bring discipline to the workforce of the Ghanaian businesses,” Dr Joseph Obeng told TV3.

He added, “Most companies are collapsing because of these criminal activities from our workers by way of stealing, business, goods, and services. These things are really running companies into bankruptcy.”

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Seek legal advice next time - Ayikoi Otoo to Kan-Dapaah
I’m fortified to seek review, Speaker, deputies are one – Justice Abdulai
Family reveals cause of death of singer of ‘Ekwueme’
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Related Articles: