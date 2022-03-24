FLASHBACK: Google regrets 'minor glitch' that caused cedi to plummet

Google explains mistake leading to cedi rise

Google in 2019 explained that the incorrect conversion of the cedi on its platform was a technical error that occurred with its search engine.

The cedi traded against the dollar that day at GH¢22.72 according to Google, a situation that caused panic among Ghanaians.



Read the full story originally published on March 24 2019 by CNN.com



It's been a rough 2019 for Ghana's currency, the cedi.

It fell to a record low against the dollar in February, according to Bloomberg, and has depreciated by 8.6% this year -- the most of more than 140 currencies tracked by the financial news agency.



Ghanaians President Nana Akufo-Addo has attributed the cedi's poor performance to an over-reliance on imports.



But it was still a shock for Ghanaians who checked Google's currency conversion rates on March 15 to discover that the cedi was trading at a rate of 22.72 to one US dollar -- an increase of more than 300% on the previous day.



The figure was the result of an error from the search engine, not a disastrous financial crash.



The Ministry of Finance also noted in the release that Nigeria and Pakistan have suffered similar errors in presenting their currency values this year.



A Google spokesman did not dispute the ministry's account but emphasized that the mistake was rectified within an hour. The spokesman added that the problem in Nigeria was resolved even more swiftly.



As of March 22, Google's software was giving a rate of 5.23 cedis to one US dollar.