FLASHBACK: Government is fixing shattered economy – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 8, 2017, assured Ghanaians that his government was working assiduously to stabilize the economy.

According to him, his government was poised to clean the mess created by the Mahama-led administration for the local economy to bounce back to normal.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Bibiani in the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo said, “We came to meet empty coffers but Ghanaians voted overwhelmingly for me and the NPP to fix the economy, and it was obvious in the ‘Asempa budget’ read by the Finance Minister that the economy will bounce back and the country will get more money for initiatives that will improve the lot of Ghanaians.”



Read the full story originally published on August 8, 2017 by ClassFM.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to addressing the numerous economic challenges that have stifled the country’s growth for some years now.



According to him, the current government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was putting various pragmatic measures in place to rebuild the “shattered” Ghanaian economy and fix the mess created by the previous NDC government.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Bibiani in the Western Region, the President gave the assurance that Ghana would be put back on the right track that President Kufuor’s administration placed it.



The President is the Western Region for a three-day official visit to thank the people for voting overwhelmingly for him and the NPP in the last general elections.



Economic activities in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai District came to a standstill when the president and his entourage got to the area, as thousands of people poured on the streets to give the president a rousing welcome.



He told the people, most of whom are cocoa farmers, that the current government would assist cocoa farmers with the requisite tools and chemicals to help increase production to about 1.5 million tonnes.

Nana Akufo-Addo told the people that the ‘one-district, one-factory’ policy, which would soon commence, coupled with the revival of the railway sector and other initiatives, like planting for food and jobs, would create more jobs for Ghanaians.



“I want you to continue to support me and my government because there are better days ahead. Ghanaians would soon enjoy. The economy will soon improve,” he said.



The president emphasized that his government would implement the free Senior High School education he promised during the 2012 elections in September this year.



He also told the people that his government was on course to fulfilling his promise of creating the Western North Region.



He explained that already a petition had been sent to his office on the creation of the new region by the traditional rulers in the area and he had forwarded it to the Council of State for advice.

“I will meet with the Council of State on August 15, and I believe the response from the members will be positive,” he added.



He continued, “I want to assure Ghanaians that by the end of my four-year term, they would never regret reposing their confidence in the NPP.”



The Member of Parliament for the area, who is also a Deputy Minister of Health, told his constituents that the government would soon establish a nursing training college in the area in fulfillment of the president’s promise to the people during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



He asked the people to exercise patience for the government to implement the various policies to create jobs for many Ghanaians.



The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, enumerated the various measures the government was putting in place to ensure high yield and improve the living standards of cocoa farmers.

Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development, told the gathering that the Awaso railway line in the area would be developed to help boost the bauxite industry in the traditional area.



The Omanhene of Bibiani Anhwiaso Traditional area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, praised the government for its achievements so far.



“Your idea of ensuring that goods being cleared at the country’s sea ports will not take more than four hours is good news to Ghanaians both home and abroad,” he added.



He promised that the traditional rulers would give all their support to ensure the creation of the new region.



