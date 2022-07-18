FLASHBACK: Government won't dig hole for itself with reckless spending – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in 2020, stated that the NPP was assured of victory in the December elections.

For this reason, he indicated that the government was not going to engage in reckless spending of anything that may jeopardize its chances in any form.



He was optimistic that the government's record in its first term was enough to win a second term.



“At least from the Ministry of Finance, I can assure you that the presidency will ensure that the resources that we have are used judiciously. We are confident that by God’s grace the people of Ghana will reelect us.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the Akufo-Addo Addo-led government is highly optimistic about a victory in the December 7 elections, therefore will not engage in reckless spending and create problems for itself ahead of the elections.

He explained that if the government digs a hole in the economy ahead of the elections, it will have to come back to fix it beginning January 21st after, in his view, President Akufo-Addo has been sworn into office again for his second term.



Speaking to Joy News Thursday, July 16, Ofori-Atta said that the projected budget overrun for this year will not be influenced by capturing electoral votes.



This follows concerns that the new budget deficit that has been [rejected by the finance minister is aimed at the political vote and but actually economic recovery.



The Finance Minister insists the current record of government is enough to actually win the Akufo-Addo administration a second term after this year’s elections.



“It is amazing when you have millions of people around the world raising the concerns. I think the issue really is the application of resources that we have.

“I don’t know but it has been three and half years of seeing how the government has operated, there has to be trusted, and we the using the money well.



“If you are doing that, then you don’t want to dig a hole for yourself. You truly want to make sure that you stand well in January 2021,” he told Joy News Thursday July 16



The elections will take place on December 7 this year.