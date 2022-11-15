FLASHBACK: I’m disappointed in how govt has handled matters of corruption – Prof Gyimah-Boadi

Co-founder of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi

The co-founder of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Prof. Gyimah Boadi stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government have not dealt with corruption as they should.

According to him, even though avenues for tackling the problem have been created, the government has not done well.



“I see all of these as conditions where we can sustain and deepen the fight against corruption. I am, however, disappointed, especially in the current administration for its handling of allegations of corruption against its own members,” Prof Gyimah-Boadi is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio.



He said that, even though conditions necessary to fight corruption in the country had been created, the government has not properly handled corruption-related issues, particularly those that some government officials have been fingered in, asaaseradio.com reports.



He indicated that the conditions, which include an independent media, the establishment of agencies to fight corruption like the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the passage of the Right to Information Bill, are important to ensuring accountability and transparency, but their impact is not being rightly felt.



“I see all of these as conditions where we can sustain and deepen the fight against corruption. I am, however, disappointed, especially in the current administration for its handling of allegations of corruption against its own members,” Prof Gyimah-Boadi is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio.



He further stated that the government was not proactive in the fight against corruption and was only interested in holding only members of the previous government accountable.



“We have continued with the practice of being more proactive when it comes to accountability for members of the former administration and curdling, protecting and sometimes even rewarding those that are in government today that against whom allegations of corruption have been made. I would like to see in the Akufo-Addo government an example of a Mallam Issah in the Kufuor administration. I would like to see an example of Abuga Pele… I’m yet to see that in the current government, and that disappoints me,” he said.