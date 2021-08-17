FLASHBACK: 'I take responsibility of collapsed banks but can’t be blamed' – Seth Terkper

A former finance minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Seth Terkper back in 2018 made an admission for the collapse of some seven indigenous banks.

The exercise, which was carried out by the banking sector regulator, the Bank of Ghana resulted in many job losses in the sector.



In an earlier interaction with TV3, Seth Terkper despite the admission of the collapsed banks pointed he could not be blamed for the financial mess that rendered many banks to become defunct.



“I will take responsibility not the blame; you can do the blame game,” he told Johnny Hughes when he appeared on TV3 morning magazine show, New Day on Thursday [August 30, 2018].

That year, a number of indigenous banks had their bank operating license revoked by the central bank for being highly insolvent.



Read the story below as first published by 3news and republished by GhanaWeb



