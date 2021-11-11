FLASHBACK: IMF has never been antidote to any country’s problem – Bernard Mornah

Former PNC national chairman, Bernard Mornah

In 2017, the then National Chairman of the People's National Convention, Bernard Mornah, averred that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not been able to save the economy of any country they've given an aid to.

Speaking at a press conference held in Accra, Bernard Mornah said, "Economic policy after policy ever since Ghana subscribe to International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Ghana has seen, what they have done is that, they gave us omnibus policy; what they have done in some country, they would bring it here and the evidence abound. IMF and World Bank have not been able to salvage any economy anywhere in the World.”



He continued that the IMF has never been the solution to a nation’s difficulty.



originally published on November 11, 2017



