FLASHBACK: ‘Incompetent’ Ken Ofori-Atta is only good at taxing poor Ghanaians - Dr Agyenim Boateng

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Founder and Leader of United Front Party (UFP), Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng in 2019 took a snip at Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, saying calling him incompetent.

According to him, the Minister was only good at imposing taxes on citizens.



He stated that Ofori-Atta has badly managed the economy though he is partly doing well with financing.



"The Finance Minister has failed in managing the economy but when it comes to financing, I think he is not doing badly at all."

"All that Ken Ofori-Atta knows is taxing...taxing, taxing. He always wants to take monies from us the businessmen without any good policy to sustain what we are doing."



