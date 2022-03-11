0
FLASHBACK: ‘Incompetent’ Ken Ofori-Atta is only good at taxing poor Ghanaians - Dr Agyenim Boateng

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance 768x808 1.png Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and Leader of United Front Party (UFP), Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng in 2019 took a snip at Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, saying calling him incompetent.

According to him, the Minister was only good at imposing taxes on citizens.

He stated that Ofori-Atta has badly managed the economy though he is partly doing well with financing.

"The Finance Minister has failed in managing the economy but when it comes to financing, I think he is not doing badly at all."

"All that Ken Ofori-Atta knows is taxing...taxing, taxing. He always wants to take monies from us the businessmen without any good policy to sustain what we are doing."

Read the full story originally published on March 13, 2019 by MyNewsgh

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
