FLASHBACK: Keep your receipts because I will audit coronavirus funds – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

He added: “Let us all join hands in demanding accountability and transparency from the government in the management of the COVID-19 funds, after all these are public funds contributed by tax payers."



Read the full story originally published by laudbusiness.com on April 24, 2020.



John Dramani Mahama has indicated he will audit the COVID-19 fund that has been created to finance activities relating to the fight against the pandemic.



The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo created the COVID-19 Trust Fund to solicit funds from the general public to help fight the pandemic.



The Fund, according to President Akufo-Addo has accrued GH?8,750,000.



“I’m very grateful to individuals and institutions who have responded to my appeal for donations to be made into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund. A total amount of some 8,750,000 cedis which includes 600,000USD has been received.



“I’m happy that so many appointees of my government have also followed my example by donating their salaries to the fund,” President Akufo-Addo said.



But in a Facebook Live presentation on Thursday, April 23, Mahama called on Ghanaians to demand accountability in the disbursement of the Funds.

“I don’t think I need to become President before we demand accountability. All those spending the COVID-19 money should be keeping the receipts because the day of accountability is fast approaching,” he said.



“I am passionately appealing to the government to ensure a timely release of these funds to the institutions, health and non-heath, so that they can discharge their duties appropriately and according to plan.”