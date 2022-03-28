FLASHBACK: Ken Ofori-Atta denies claims of government imposing more taxes on Ghanaians

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Read the full story originally published on March 28,2021 by gbcghanaonline



Minister nominee for the Finance Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta, has denied claims that government has imposed more taxes on Ghanaians as contained in the 2021 budget.

According to him, the new taxes introduced are lesser than what they inherited from the previous government.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for day two of his vetting, Mr. Ofori-Atta said government has no intention of worsening the plight of Ghanaians during this Covid-19-era.



He said though government will struggle with revenue mobilisation in the coming years, Social interventions captured in the 2021 budget will not suffer sustainability.



Mr. Ofori-Atta defended the appointment of a technical advisor on the Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority. Reports indicate the position has no legal responsibility on the Board.