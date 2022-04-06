FLASHBACK: Kumasi Airport to be ready next year – Transport Minister

Kumasi Airport under construction

On April 6, 2021, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah declared that Phase II and III of the Kumasi International Airport project would be completed this year.

He opined that the new terminal will have the capacity to handle one million passengers per annum.



“Phase II of the project was to be completed this year but because we added phase III to the project, it is now expected to be completed next year,” the transport minister told the press.



The Kumasi Airport project was valued at about US$300 million.



It comprises of the extension of the runway from 1,981m to 2,300m that can accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, construction of a new two-story ultra-modern terminal, construction of additional aprons, restaurants, shopping and parking areas, and a ring road around the airport.



Read the full story originally published on April 6, 2021 by aviationghana.

The Phase II and III of the Kumasi International Airport Project is expected to be completed next year and opened to traffic, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has confirmed.



Speaking to the media after a recent visit, Mr. Asiamah said: “The phase II of the project was to be completed this year but because we added the phase III to the project, it is now expected to be completed next year.”



The Kumasi Airport project, valued at about US$300 million, comprises the extension of the runway from 1,981m to 2,300m that can accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, construction of a new two-story ultra-modern terminal, construction of additional aprons, restaurants, shopping and parking areas, and a ring road around the airport.



It’s expected that the new terminal will have the capacity to handle one million passengers per annum. The expansion project is part of the multi-modal transportation system being developed by the government to enhance tourism in the Ashanti Region.



Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, is the busiest domestic destination and it is served by both PassionAir and Africa World Airlines (AWA). Ghana Airports Company Limited data show that in 2019, a total of 16,499 people travelled by air between the two cities. A recent visit by AviationGhana shows that the new terminal building is nearing completion.

Tourism in Ashanti Region



The Ashanti Region is the most populous and one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with an estimated population of 4million.



Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, has historically been an important reference for the use of Adinkra symbols and craftsmanship. With sprawling vegetation cover, the city is an important tourist destination noted for its commerce, mining and handicrafts.



Over the past two decades there has been rapid growth in commercial activities in the city, chiefly because of its ideal location in the middle-belt of the country. After Accra, Kumasi is the second-largest city in Ghana in terms of size and population.



Traders, farmers and cattle owners from Brong Ahafo and the northern parts of Ghana bring their wares to large markets in Kumasi to sell every day.