FLASHBACK: Mad rush for 'akpeteshie' in South Africa

Akpeteshie is regarded as one of Ghana's favourite spirits

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was a mad rush for local gin, otherwise known as 'Akpeteshie' at the Durban International Trade Fair in South Africa in November last year.

This came after a Ghanaian stand was mounted at the fair for gin tasting.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, made this disclosure on his social media page, Twitter on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Read the full story originally published on November 18, 2021 by www.ghanaweb.com.

Ghana’s local gin, also known as 'akpeteshie' receives huge patronage in South Africa

This was disclosed by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa

Akpeteshie is regarded as one of Ghana's favourite spirits

Many have queued to buy Ghanaian local gin, 'Akpeteshie' at the ongoing Durban International Trade Fair in South Africa.

This follows gin tasting at the Ghanaian stand mounted at the fair.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, made this disclosure on his social media page, Twitter on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

He pointed out that there's a boost in sales due to the patronage of the product.

He said, "So much traffic at the Ghana stand. Business and networking booming. The queue at the apio (akpeteshie) stand is something else. What is it about apio that people just cannot stop buying after tasting."

The homebrewed spirit is regarded as one of Ghana's favourite alcoholic beverages.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
