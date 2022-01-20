FLASHBACK: Mahama used 'Lazy ways' of raising revenue - Osafo-Maafo

During the vetting of Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo in 2017, he accused the John Mahama administration of ‘using lazy’ approaches in revenue mobilisation.

He cites the imposition of corporate taxes as a lazy way of collecting revenue.



Osafo-Maafo said the current NPP administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was resolute on reviewing Ghana’s tax regime.



Watch the video below







Read the full story originally published on January 20, 2017 by Abusuafmonline

Senior Minister-designate, Yaw Osafo-Marfo seems to be accusing the erstwhile government of the National Democratic Congress of employing “lazy” approach to raising revenue.



Osafo Maafo has therefore reiterated Akufo Addo’s government’s resolve to review Ghana’s tax regime.



Appearing at the vetting committee of parliament, the former Finance Minister argued, the erstwhile NDC administration’s move to impose corporate taxes on companies was a “lazy” way of securing revenue.



Osafo-Marfo forms part of two other ministers who are being vetted before parliament under Nana Addo’s administration.