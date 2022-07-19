FLASHBACK: My government will remove import duty on raw materials - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo during his campaign in 2016 stated that his government will remove the import duty on industrial raw materials.

He noted that this will promote industrialization in the country.



‘One of the first things we want to do to stimulate industrial production in Ghana is to remove import duties on industrial raw materials, we are going to do, because we have to put Ghanaian enterprises exactly where we are talking about to make them competitive, these are the things government does, …so manufacturing equipment will be zero-rated. So Ghanaian enterprises can successfully compete with Chinese, Korean, Malaysians, Taiwanese, because that is what we should be looking at etc that is why am calling you all to come on board,’ he said.



Read the full story originally published on July 19, 2016



He also bemoaned government expenditure of 6% of Ghana’s GDP on servicing loans secured from foreign partners whiles capital investment in the country for the past 5years remains 4% of the country’s GDP.



Nana Addo expressed fear that the country will go bankrupt if the trend continues.



‘Today the one dysfunctional fact about our economy that is not sufficiently known that we have to know is we are spending 6% of our GDP servicing our loans. And at the same time, the capital investment that we are committed to the last five years is 4% of our GDP, the country will be bankrupt,’ he explained.