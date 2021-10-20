FLASHBACK: Nana Addo promises to establish Ginger factory in Atwima

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Five years ago, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised to establish a ginger processing factory in Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region when voted into power.

He said the establishment of the factory would create jobs for Ghanaians, especially the teeming youth in the country.



The factory, when operationalized, will also help boost the local economy.



Read the full story originally published on October 20, 2016 by ultimatefm.



The presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to establish a ginger processing factory in the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency of the Ashanti region if voted into power.



He believes this will create jobs for the teeming youth and do away with the unemployment situation the region is faced with.



Addressing supporters of the party in the constituency during day-one of his five-day campaign tour in the region at Trede, he said the constituency will go into ginger production to boost the economy.

‘We have so many policy ideas that we intend to implement if we win power, free Senior High School (SHS) education, one-district-one factory. We will establish a ginger processing factory here at Atwima Kwanwoma to create employment,’ he assured.



He called on the electorate to vote massively for him to win power in the December polls to change the fortunes of the country by kicking President John Dramani Mahama out of power.



‘Mahama is seeking for another term, he is not experiencing the hardship, he wouldn’t have said this if he is suffering as Ghanaians,’ he said.



He reiterated that he will continue to beg Ghanaians for votes until he wins power, saying the NPP is the only party that can boot out the Mahama-led government out of power.



He called on the independent candidates to let sleeping dogs lie and work together with the elected candidates and the party.



