FLASHBACK: No CEO should earn more than the president – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in 2017 advised it was not right for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises to earn more than the President of the Republic.

He hinted that a new system was being introduced to check the salary payment of CEOs.



Also, Ken Ofori-Atta said the bonus structure of CEOs of State-Owned Enterprises would be reviewed.



“We currently have a mirage of remuneration schedule that we don’t quite understand...I think we need to begin to rationalize it to make it clear where remuneration ends so that it does not go beyond the presidency,” he said.



“Some of you take thrice what the president earns and I think we should look at that based on what you do,” he added.



"I think we need to begin to rationalize it to make it clear where remuneration ends so that it does not go beyond the presidency,” he said. “Some of you take thrice what the president earns and I think we should look at that based on what you do”.



He said consideration will be given to the various sitting allowances, board fees as well as other related benefits. The minister added that the move is in line with provision of the Public Financial Management Act “We intend to take this function and responsibility seriously.



Hence in accordance with best practices like the PFMA, we have initiated efforts to establish a comprehensive performance monitoring regime for the SOE sector”.



These efforts will culminate in the development of a performance monitoring manual.