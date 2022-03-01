FLASHBACK: Ofori-Atta ‘most dangerous’ Finance Minister – Adongo

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Read the full story originally published on February 1, 2018 by Classfm



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the “most dangerous” and “riskiest” Finance Minister Ghana has ever had, Bolga Central MP Isaac Adongo has said.

According to the opposition lawmaker, President Nana Akufo-Addo must immediately get rid of Mr Ofori-Atta before he plunges the country into the abyss.



Speaking to Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show in connection with the controversial $2.25billion bond issued by the government of Ghana in 2017, Mr Adongo said Mr Ofori-Atta peddled a lot of lies about the transaction.



A probe by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) into the matter, did not make any conclusive adverse findings against Mr Ofori-Atta as far as the Minority’s allegation of conflict of interest vis-à-vis the issuance of the bond was concerned.



However, Mr Adongo told Moro Awudu that the “Minister of Finance came to lie to parliament under oath that, indeed, nothing went wrong. Today, it’s been found out that he lied to us because he breached the ... Financial Management Act because the regulations and rules and guidelines of the Bank of Ghana were sidestepped and CHRAJ says that in actual fact, the Minister of Finance ought to have brought the terms and conditions of the loan before parliament”.



According to Mr Adongo, Mr Ofori-Atta “has gone ahead, in the whole of 2017, sole-sourcing loans … amounting to about GHS21.5 billion … Only in November last year, a GHS5.5 billion of similar transaction took place under Ken Ofori-Atta. In October last year, GHS2.87 billion of a similar transaction took place under Ken Ofori-Atta. In September last year, a similar GHS3 billion of a similar transaction took place under Ken Ofori-Atta. This is, indeed, the most dangerous and the most reckless and the riskiest Finance Minister that has visited the people of Ghana and the earlier he gets removed, the better it is for our financial market”.