FLASHBACK: Over $8 million used to print new cedi notes - Finance Minister

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Read the full story originally published on March 17, 2020 by GhanaWeb



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that a total amount of US$8.98 million was used by the Bank of Ghana to print the new GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes.



Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, 17th March 2020, he explained that the figure is made up of US$4.45 million and US$4.53 million for the two notes respectively.

He added that an amount of US$5.39 million of the total contract sum has been paid.



The Finance Minister, however, noted that further details will be provided in the central bank's financial statement for 2019 which is still being compiled.



“The Bank of Ghana is in the process of finalizing its financial statements for 2019. Further details of the cost of currency management will be provided in the Bank’s financial statements,” he said.