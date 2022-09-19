FLASHBACK: Piracy killing us; deal with it – Textile workers to government

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

In September 2018, the Coalition of Textile Workers in Ghana bemoaned the rate at which pirated prints were gradually killing their business.

They called on government to swiftly curb this menace that had reared its head up in their sector.



“We are in Ghana but we are working for the economies of China and other countries due to piracy, this is a huge problem that the government must deal with,” Spokesperson for the Coalition, John Kofi Abeka, said.



The Coalition of Textile Workers in Ghana, have expressed disappointment in the current government for failing to act swiftly in dealing with piracy in the textile industry in Ghana.



Spokesperson for the Coalition, John Kofi Abeka, has told Ghana Yensom sit-in-host Katakyie Obeng Mensah on Accra 100.5FM Wednesday, September 19 that after series of complaints against piracy, the government drew a roadmap that was expected to be implemented in September 2018.



However, as the timeline was approaching, he said, the government invited the textile workers to meeting and revealed that the implementation of the roadmap had been forwarded to 15th October 2018.

This postponement, he said, showed a lack of unwillingness on the part of the government to deal with the piracy menace that, according to him, is killing the local textile companies.



He added: “We do not plan to hit the streets to protest, all we want is the implementation of the roadmap given by the government to deal with piracy.



“The initial date they gave for the commencement was September 2018 but they have told us that it has been shifted to 15th October.



“We don’t understand why this action cannot be taken immediately because the piracy is killing our businesses.”