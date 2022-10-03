0
FLASHBACK: Registrar-General to delist over 100,000 companies

Jemima Oware, Registrar Of Companies RGD121212 Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Registrar-General's Department announced the commencement of the delisting of over 100,000 companies in Ghana.

The companies were those that failed to comply with the directive to file their Annual Returns or Update their records.

In a statement, the Registrar said, "These companies are Public/Private Companies Limited by Shares, Public/Private Companies Limited by Guarantee(Associations, Fun, Clubs, Churches, etc.), Private Unlimited Companies, and External Companies."

Read the full story originally published on October 4, 2021 by GhanaWeb

• The Registrar-General's Department is on a house cleaning spree

• Over 100,000 companies are to be delisted from its database

• The companies have a grace period until the end of October

The Registrar-General's Department has announced that effective this month, October, it will begin various stages of delisting over 100,000 companies from its database.

Making this known in a statement signed by the Registrar-General, Jemima Oware, it explained that this is due to the failure of these companies to comply with certain directives of the Department.

"The Registrar-General's Department (RGD) wishes to inform the Business Community, and the General Public that the Department has begun delisting from the Companies Register dormant Companies which failed to comply with the Registrar-General's directive to file their Annual Returns or Update their records with it from this month of October 2021," the statement read.

Also, the statement clarified the classifications of companies that will fall victim to this exercise.

"These Companies are Public/Private Companies Limited by Shares, Public/Private Companies Limited by Guarantee (Associations, Fun Clubs, Churches, etc.), Private Unlimited Companies and External Companies," it stated in part.

The statement also clarified that none of these companies were able to meet the extension of three months grace periods to them in this instance and for which reason they will be taken out of the system.

In the meantime, the RGD has said that any such culprit companies can timeously get their names off should they "file their Annual Returns with the Department... by the end of October 2021."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
