FLASHBACK: Reject Ofori-Atta – DYMOG petitions Speaker

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) last year, petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to reject the appointment of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the group, the Minister was occupying the office of a private company, thus is not fit to be considered as a finance minister.



The petition, signed by the Executive Convener of DYMOG, Edward Tuttor, on 6 February 2021, said, “Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, while being the Minister responsible for finance in the preceding Government, was found by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to have occupied a private office of emolument, being the office of a director in Ventures and Acquisition Limited (a private company).”



Read the full story originally published on February 11,2021 by ClassFm



A group known as the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, against the approval of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment as the Minister-designate of Finance, pending vetting.

The petition, signed by the Executive Convener of DYMOG, Edward Tuttor, on 6 February 2021, was hinged on grounds that “Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, while being the Minister responsible for finance in the preceding Government, was found by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to have occupied a private office of emolument, being the office of a director in Ventures and Acquisition Limited (a private company)”.



According to the petition, Mr Ofori-Atta occupied the private office “without the due permission of the then-Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament”.



The petition also noted that Mr Ofori-Atta was found by CHRAJ “to have superintended the issuance of 95% of government of Ghana sovereign bonds to a company (Franklin Templeton Investment Ltd) in which his business and close relation by name Trevor Trefgarne was a director, without making the said bond transaction open to the investor-public for competitive bidding”.



The group also mentioned in the petition, the finance minister-designate's failure and refusal “to declare his shareholding in Data Bank Financial Services Limited, Data Bank Brokerage Limited, and Data Bank Financial Holdings Limited, to the Auditor-General before taking office” in the immediate past government, contrary to Article 286(1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution.