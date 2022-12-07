1
Menu
Business

FLASHBACK: Relevant state agencies will chase you - Akufo-Addo to speculators over ‘Haircut’

Akufo Addo 1121212121212212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after announcing that there will be no "haircuts" on bonds and investments added that persons who made speculations will be dealt with by the relevant state agencies.

He said: "those who make it a habit of publishing falsehoods, which result in panic in the system, I say to them that the relevant state agencies will act against such persons."

SSD/FNOQ

Read the full story originally published on November 1, 2022, by peacefmonline

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to a two-minute video circulated on social media suggesting that there will be a "haircut on Government bonds"

Addressing the nation on measures being taken by the government to rescue the economy, he said: "I also want to assure all Ghanaians that no individual or institutional investor, including pension funds, in Government treasury bills or instruments will lose their money, as a result of our ongoing IMF negotiations.

"There will be no “haircuts”, so I urge all of you to ignore the false rumours, just as, in the banking sector clean-up, Government ensured that the 4.6 million depositors affected by the exercise did not lose their deposits"

Meanwhile, he has cautioned "those who make it a habit of publishing falsehoods, which result in panic in the system, I say to them that the relevant state agencies will act against such persons".





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: