FLASHBACK: Sugar, towels among 32 items that will no longer receive discounts at the ports

Cost of imports to be affected

Last year, in November, the Ghana Revenue authority announced that the removal of the 50 percent Benchmark Value covering 32 categories of items at the country’s ports had begun.

Even though the announcement came with various agitations from various trade unions including GUTA and the importers and exporters association, the GRA has announced that the implementation of the policy will fully take effect from tomorrow Jan 4, 2022.



Some of the 32 items which will be affected by the removal include vehicles, roofing sheets, ceramic tiles, aluminium products, toilet papers, towels, Portland cement, mosquito coil, palm oil.

The others are cartons, sugars, noodles, facial tissue, chocolates, clinker and fruit juices among others.



Read the full story originally published on Nov, 15 2021 by GhanaWeb