FLASHBACK: This Ghanaian entrepreneur is changing the African narrative through media

Isaac Babu-Boateng

The African media space is getting a revamp with nouveau organizations focusing on rebranding the continent to compete with the fastest-growing industry.



However, one notable personality who is Ghanaian and based in the United States started the renaissance in 2011 with the vibrant Pan-African history, culture, and news media Face2Face Africa.

In 2017, he was honored by The Network Journal at the “Forty Under 40” awards, which recognizes outstanding black professional achievers in the United States.



The Lincoln University alumnus is a sought-after brand strategist and consultant, with over a decade experience developing and executing strategies for both local and international firms.



He has also managed a variety of brands that engage a smart, affluent, and robust market of progressive Black millennials both in the United States and in Africa. They include Toyota, State Farm, Guinness, Brussels Airlines, Prudential among many others.

As one of the leading voices of the Pan-African millennial generation, Isaac has successfully placed Africa on the world map with iconic annual events like the Pan-African Weekend held in New York City and the Ghana Legacy Awards held in Accra to honour the continent’s greatest products and pave the way for progressive millennials to be outstanding.



He manages a global team of over two-dozen employees of African descent across the world in the Babu Global Africa and the United States offices in Ghana and New York respectively.



Ghanaian-born Isaac Babu-Boateng is a father and a husband who always carries Africa wherever he goes.