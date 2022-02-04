FLASHBACK: We are determined to become prosperous – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Read the full story originally published onFebruary 1,2019 by TheBftonline

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, stressed that Ghana is determined to emerge as a prosperous country, and will thus leverage its human capital and vast natural resources for economic growth.



His government, he said, is “pursuing policies that will move Ghana to a situation beyond aid and thereby build a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient Ghana.



“We are determined to show that we can emulate the success of others and emerge as a modern prosperous nation,” he said when addressing the diplomatic community at this year’s Diplomatic New Year greeting ceremony at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra.



The event, witnessed by top signatories and senior government officials, afforded an opportunity for the president to greet and exchange messages of goodwill with the diplomatic community.

The president told the Diplomatic Corps that his government has made significant gains in the management of Ghana’s affairs in the past two years, and will work harder to ensure that those gains are not eroded.



Moreover, Ghana’s image and pride of place among the comity of nations have over the past 24 months been greatly enhanced; and with its attractive economic outlook, stable democracy and strict adherence to the rule of law, the country is the destination of choice for businesses and investors.



He further announced plans by his government to this year roll out comprehensive infrastructural developments across the country.



President Akufo-Addo assured the envoys of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that “bind our respective countries and peoples together”.

He also extended Ghana’s hand of friendship to people from all corners of the world.



President Akufo-Addo said Ghana is committed to the objectives of its foreign policies founded on the country’s values, respect for individual liberties and human rights, rule of law and principles of democratic accountabilities.



Recounting the high level of exchange and visits between Ghana and nations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, among other areas, he said Ghana will consolidate its longstanding friendship with those countries.



The president wished the new envoys who were attending the annual event for the first time well, and assured of his administration’s assistance to make their tour of duty in Ghana worthwhile.

“I look forward to continuing cordial and fruitful relations with you this year and the years ahead, which I am certain will help create and spread prosperity and opportunities for all,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to inform Ambassadors of upcoming celebrations for the ‘The Year of Return-Ghana 2019’, an event to give fresh impetus to uniting the diaspora with their kindred in Africa.



The event will commemorate the 400th year of the extraordinary sacrifices, achievements and contributions Africans in the diaspora have made to the life in the Americas.



He appealed to the Diplomatic Corps to support Ghana for the event’s success, “in order to solidify the will of the African people to never again suffer such indignity and horror”.