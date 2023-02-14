FLASHBACK: We want trade not aid – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Read the full story originally published on February 14, 2017 by Starrfm



The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has told the world that Africa is more interested in trade than aid.

Speaking at the fifth annual World Government Summit in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Bawumia said the vision of the Akufo-Addo administration is to establish a strong relationship with the “world driven more by trade than aid.”



The summit is being held from Sunday, February 12 to Tuesday, February 14, 2017.



Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the World Government Summit will explore the future of governments in the coming decades.



Speaking on the topic Leapfrogging Development: The African Story on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia said the potential for leveraging technology for growth in Africa was huge.



“We need to tap it urgently,” the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana advised.

He said: “Africa has to understand that the process of leapfrogging must be homegrown and implemented in full.”



““In the next five years, Africa will become the fastest growing continent,” he added.



The President of Guinea, Mr Alpha Conde who is also AU Chairman, was Dr Bawumia’s co-panelist.



The World Government Summit is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of government around the world. It convenes over 3,000 government leaders and policy makers, private sector executives and renowned experts from worldwide.



The Vice President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.