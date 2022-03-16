1
Business

FLASHBACK: Why Ghana will no longer sell cocoa to Switzerland

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that Ghana will no longer export raw materials to Switzerland.

Ghana was the largest trading partner of the world's largest chocolate producer, Switzerland.

But President Nana Addo said Ghana does not want to be dependent on the production and export of raw materials including cocoa beans.

"We intend to process more and more of our cocoa beans in our country with the aim of producing more chocolate ourselves.

Even though this revelation came after the World trade organization's proposal on the production of vaccines, it was seen as a possible route through which Africans can win on trade on the global scene.

Read the full story originally published on March 16, 2021 by Face2faceafrica

