FLASHBACK: World’s largest passenger aircraft lands in Accra for second historic time

The world's largest passenger aircraft, British Airways A380, landed in Ghana for the second time in history on September 30, 2022.
Sharing the details via Twitter former Ghanaian Emirates pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo wrote; “Accra had a pleasant surprise yesterday having a historical 2nd time an A380 operated (by British Airways) into Kotoka International Airport. Almost exactly 4 years after we flew the Emirates A380 into Accra for the first time.”
Read the full story originally published on September 30, 2022 by GhanaWeb
After almost four years since the Emirates A380 touched down in Accra at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana has yet again witnessed another historic landing at the same venue.
This time, a British Airways A380, one of the world's largest passenger aircraft, touched down in Accra on September 29, 2022, making it a historic second-time flight into the country.
Sharing the details via Twitter on September 30, former Ghanaian Emirates pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo wrote; “Accra had a pleasant surprise yesterday having a historical 2nd time an A380 operated (by British Airways) into Kotoka International Airport. Almost exactly 4 years after we flew the Emirates A380 into Accra for the first time.”
He added that the second historic landing of the largest passenger aircraft proves that Ghana’s main airport [KIA] has the capabilities to handle such a fleet.
“Such a great sign for the impressive capabilities of our home airport to handle the world's biggest passenger aircraft,” Captain Quainoo added.
For the #Avgeeks, Accra had a pleasant surprise yesterday having a historical 2nd time an A380 operated (by British Airways) into Kotoka International Airport ????????— Solomon Quainoo (@captquainoo_380) September 30, 2022
Almost exactly 4 years after we flew the Emirates A380 into Accra for the first time #Accra380 ???????? ✈️
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/6kUNO1RJtm
For the #Avgeeks, Accra had a pleasant surprise yesterday having a historical 2nd time an A380 operated (by British Airways) into Kotoka International Airport ????????— Solomon Quainoo (@captquainoo_380) September 30, 2022
Almost exactly 4 years after we flew the Emirates A380 into Accra for the first time #Accra380 ???????? ✈️
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/6kUNO1RJtm
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
- 'Confidence in key institutions declining'- Sam Jonah laments endemic corruption, greed
- 'Ghanaians enduring immense hardship' - Sam Jonah laments endemic corruption, greed
- Cocoa farmers demand increase in farm-gate prices to GH¢1,380
- Value of loans inches up to GH¢5.9 billion in Q2 of 2023
- FULL TEXT: Sam Jonah's speech at Pharmaceutical Society Conference
- Read all related articles