FLASHBACK: 'You can't move cargo in the night from Tema Harbour' - GRA

In 2019, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) placed a ban on the transfer of containers from the Tema Port to the Inland Container Terminals (ICT) during the night.

Officials at the GRA did not however disclose the rationale behind the decision to ban the transfer.



According to them, when they found what they were looking for the ban will be reviewed.



The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in charge of the Tema Collection Point, Dr Okoh-Appiah, who confirmed the story to The Chronicle in a telephone interview, was emphatic that the situation would be under strict observation until further notice.

Dr Okoh-Appiah Appiah, who would not go into details about the rationale behind the ban, however, said it would be reviewed as soon as the security agencies are through with what they are looking for.



It has been the practice of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to transfer landed containers from the Tema Port during the night to the ICT.



On Monday, there was a directive from the security agencies that no containers must be moved from the port in the night due to the order, about 500 general goods containers and 200 reefer containers were left inside the harbour until Tuesday morning, before the transfer was made.



The Executive Director of the Importers and Exporters Association, Mr Samson Asaki, pledged his association’s support for the operation, so long as it is in the national interest.



The President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Mr Ofosu Appiah, advised the state security apparatus not to compromise on the interest of traders whilst enforcing the ban. According to him, so long as it will not lead to unnecessary demurrage to the traders, they have no problems.