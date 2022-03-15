0
FLASHBACK: Your job is not to stabilize the cedi – Pianim tells Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Economist, Kwame Pianim in 2019 asked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta not to focus on stabilizing the depreciating cedi since it is not his responsibility.

He stated that it is the sole responsibility of the Central Bank to ensure that the cedi performs well against other major currencies.

The Finance Minister had in an earlier engagement with journalists stated that the country was expecting some large dollar inflows which will help stabilize the cedi.

But Kwame Pianim said, "Tell my nephew Ken Ofori-Atta that I say h should concentrate on working hard to build the economy and provide jobs for the teeming masses, and let investors invest their monies here in Ghana to stabilize our currency. His job is not to see to the cedi is stabilized, that is the work of the Governor off the Bank of Ghana who has been appointed by the President."

He added that pumping money into the system is not the way to stabilize the cedi, but a transformation of the country's economy will normalize the rate of the cedi's depreciation.

