FULL REPORT: OSP cites Council of State member for corruption, recovers GH¢1.074 million

Kissi Agyebeng 5 Kissi Agyebeng is Special Prosecutor

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An amount of GH¢1.074 million has been retrieved by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from a company belonging to a member of the Council of State.

The amount from Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods company owned by Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state.

This was revealed by an investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority”.

According to the investigative report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labianca Limited.

Read the full report below

