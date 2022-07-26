0
FULL TEXT: 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review of governemnt

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on July 25, 2022 delivered the 2022 mid-year budget review of government before parliament.

The minister who announced a number of economic relief measures and updates on key sectors of the economy also reviewed key macroeconomic indicators to reflect the current economic challenges in the country.

For the most part, he told lawmakers government will not be seeking additional resources despite significant economic challenges.

"We will stay within the appropriation for 2022. Government will balance underperforming revenues and the adverse impacts of the strong external headwinds with effective use of the windfall from the Upstream Petroleum Sector," he told Parliament.

"Mr. Speaker, the Ministry of Finance will work with the Bank of Ghana in the coming months to provide emergency financing shortfalls, in line with the law, given the current unpredictable and challenging environment," he added.

